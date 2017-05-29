Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) CEO Timothy G. Necastro Purchases 430 Shares

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) CEO Timothy G. Necastro bought 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.24 per share, with a total value of $49,983.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,498.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.47 million. Erie Indemnity Company had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Erie Indemnity Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Erie Indemnity Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,287,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,667,000 after buying an additional 163,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 11,772.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,923,000 after buying an additional 904,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

