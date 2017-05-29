Timber Hill LLC Has $210,000 Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Timber Hill LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $75,419,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 1,114,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,741,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,188,000 after buying an additional 711,975 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4,869.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 547,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 536,485 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $24,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 855,250 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.41%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,133 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $231,695.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,140,879.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,940. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

