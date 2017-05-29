Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,603 Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $65,250,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,070,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $33,360,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 7,143,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gentex by 123.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,555,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 859,003 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded up 0.84% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 1,475,696 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wellington Shields lowered Gentex from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $100,269.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,610 shares of company stock worth $947,029. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

