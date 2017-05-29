Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO

TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director William P. Rutledge sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $1,674,088.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Ouchi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

