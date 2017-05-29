Beacon Trust Co. Acquires 316 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Beacon Trust Co. boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 72.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) traded down 0.63% on Friday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 829,047 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $115.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $125.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wunderlich lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.74.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

