Thomas White International Ltd. Holds Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

Thomas White International Ltd. continued to hold its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 25.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,361,000 after buying an additional 715,352 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 30.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,540,000 after buying an additional 145,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after buying an additional 194,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 269,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Ball from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

In other news, Director R David Hoover sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.27 per share, for a total transaction of $126,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $243,766.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $3,082,110. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

