Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Sells 18,900 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,345,941 shares in the company, valued at $92,849,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 274,079 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $1.91 billion. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 45.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post ($1.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.
