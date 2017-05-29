THL Credit’s (TCRD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “TCRD reported 1Q17 EPS of $0.16, versus its dividend of $0.27, so book value was down 0.9%, to $11.71. However: (1) this was caused by the writedown of one loan; and (2) thus far in 2Q17, TCRD has sold a loan for a $0.05 per share gain. With NII covering the dividend in 1Q17, and management actively managing its five control investments/equity positions, it appears to us as though TCRD should be able to cover or nearly cover its dividend with EPS in the remainder of 2017.””

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCRD. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of THL Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THL Credit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. THL Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) opened at 9.92 on Friday. THL Credit has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. THL Credit had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.82%. THL Credit’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that THL Credit will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 675.04%.

In related news, insider James R. Fellows purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,275 shares of company stock valued at $167,396. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in THL Credit during the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in THL Credit by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 137,939 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in THL Credit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,060,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in THL Credit during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in THL Credit by 75.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

