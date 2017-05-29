TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp cut shares of MEDNAX from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MEDNAX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get MEDNAX Inc alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.01 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TheStreet Lowers MEDNAX Inc (MD) to C+” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/thestreet-lowers-mednax-inc-md-to-c-updated.html.

In other news, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 7,778 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $434,167.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,626.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 21,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,866.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,916.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 870.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.