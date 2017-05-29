The Western Union Company (WU) Position Decreased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union Company were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Western Union Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company during the third quarter worth $115,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in The Western Union Company by 96.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) traded down 1.24% on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,461 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The Western Union Company had a return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Western Union Company’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union Company from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of The Western Union Company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

About The Western Union Company

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

