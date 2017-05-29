The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, April 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

In related news, Director Robert Yanover sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.45, for a total transaction of $38,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,068,840.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $921,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,007.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock worth $1,652,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

