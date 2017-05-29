Keybank National Association OH Has $990,000 Stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Keybank National Association OH maintained its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,314,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,459,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 889,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,742,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 780,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,284,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) traded up 1.42% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.20. 304,034 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.99 and a beta of 0.97. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $224.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average of $198.36.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $921,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,007.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Adam Rogers sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.92, for a total transaction of $692,639.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,668. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

