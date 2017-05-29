The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a level of total return on its assets with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying securities, such as common and preferred stock or other income producing securities, such as fixed income debt securities and securities that are convertible into equity securities.

