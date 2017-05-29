The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, May 5th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $52.00 target price on The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price objective on The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Advisory Board Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut The Advisory Board Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Advisory Board Company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.92.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 0.58% on Friday, hitting $51.10. 175,655 shares of the stock traded hands. The Advisory Board Company has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.43 million. The Advisory Board Company had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan R. Farber sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $271,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $33,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $823,582.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 259,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter.

The Advisory Board Company Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

