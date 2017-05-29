TFS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,948 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

TFS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 437,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 437,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,183,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 276.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Tractor Supply Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.74.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

