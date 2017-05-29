TFS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,545 Belden Inc. (BDC)

TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $6,400,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $750,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $680,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Belden by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.14 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

About Belden

Belden Inc is a signal transmission solutions provider company. The Company operates through five segment: Broadcast Solutions (Broadcast), Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (Enterprise), Industrial Connectivity Solutions (Industrial Connectivity), Industrial IT Solutions (Industrial IT), and Network Security Solutions (Network Security).

