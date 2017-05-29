TFS Capital LLC Takes Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

TFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFCS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $279.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

