Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse is a growing, moderately priced, full service restaurant chain. They offer an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily in every restaurant and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. They also offer their customers, whom they call their guests, a selection of ribs, fish, chicken and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. “

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

In other news, insider Scott Matthew Colosi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $495,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $207,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $818,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $1,227,889 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 891.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

