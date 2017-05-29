L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies Inc alerts:

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/texas-permanent-school-fund-sells-427-shares-of-l3-technologies-inc-lll-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on L3 Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

In related news, CFO Ralph Dambrosio sold 8,000 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $1,344,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $3,832,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,726,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.