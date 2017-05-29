Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,957 Shares of PAREXEL International Co. (PRXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of PAREXEL International worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAREXEL International by 775.2% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAREXEL International by 6,211.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 92,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PAREXEL International by 43.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) traded up 0.86% during trading on Monday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 598,893 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.82. PAREXEL International Co. has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58.

PAREXEL International (NASDAQ:PRXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. PAREXEL International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PAREXEL International Co. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered PAREXEL International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc lowered PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered PAREXEL International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on PAREXEL International in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In other PAREXEL International news, SVP Sybrand Pretorius sold 8,050 shares of PAREXEL International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $524,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

