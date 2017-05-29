Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,253 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works Company were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company during the first quarter worth $121,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. American Water Works Company had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $756 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. American Water Works Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr cut American Water Works Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC Holdings plc cut American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Water Works Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.41 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other American Water Works Company news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $94,990.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,009,263.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,510 shares of company stock worth $1,273,586 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works Company

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

