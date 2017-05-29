Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,165 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Integrated Device Technology worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDTI. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) remained flat at $25.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,399 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.05 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

IDTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Gordon W. Parnell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $143,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $65,777.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,811.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,868 shares of company stock worth $3,421,783 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

