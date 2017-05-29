Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.14. 824,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.20. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

