Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Instinet

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Instinet in a research note issued on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Instinet’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Get Texas Instruments Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 81.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/texas-instruments-txn-neutral-rating-reiterated-at-instinet-updated-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Kevin P. March sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $12,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,225,050.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,780 shares of company stock worth $26,093,457. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 791,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,462,000 after buying an additional 39,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 303.9% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,685,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,280,000 after buying an additional 1,268,063 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.