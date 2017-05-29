Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Saturday, April 29th.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,657.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,635,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,926,000 after buying an additional 9,775,505 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 32,455,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,510,000 after buying an additional 5,884,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,875,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,493,000 after buying an additional 3,609,949 shares during the last quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 16,867,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after buying an additional 8,686,905 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,310,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

