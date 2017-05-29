TetriDyn Solutions Inc (TDYS) Announces Earnings Results

TetriDyn Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:TDYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of TetriDyn Solutions (NASDAQ:TDYS) opened at 8.00 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90 billion. TetriDyn Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

TetriDyn Solutions Company Profile

TetriDyn Solutions, Inc provides business information technology (IT) solutions. The Company optimizes business and IT processes by using systems engineering methodologies, strategic planning and system integration to develop radio-frequency identification (RFID) products to address location tracking issues in the healthcare industry, including issues surrounding patient care, and optimization of business processes for healthcare providers.

