Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Insider Sells $775,525.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) insider William R. Brownlie sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $775,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) traded up 1.10% during trading on Monday, hitting $45.75. 261,070 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Sunday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,349,000 after buying an additional 8,068,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,946,000 after buying an additional 302,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $83,979,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,737,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,625,000 after buying an additional 121,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

