Tesoro (TSO) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) have trended positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesoro earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 95 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.46. 2,356,500 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.69. Tesoro has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $93.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Tesoro had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesoro will post $5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tesoro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

TSO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Tesoro in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesoro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

About Tesoro

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

