Tesco PLC (TSCDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (NASDAQ:TSCDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 8th.

Shares of Tesco PLC (NASDAQ:TSCDY) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,949 shares. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The firm’s market cap is $19.57 billion.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

