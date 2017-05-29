Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Debt Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) bonds fell 1.3% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.125% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $104.25 and was trading at $104.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded down 0.80% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 2,280,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,491,000. North Tide Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,420,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after buying an additional 1,723,700 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,676,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corp Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

