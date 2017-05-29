Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) has trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tenax Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) traded down 0.453% on Monday, hitting $0.505. 176,841 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The firm’s market cap is $14.26 million. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market. The Company’s main product is levosimendan. Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure.

