TELUS (TU) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Get TELUS Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on TELUS to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/telus-tu-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.