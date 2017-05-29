TELUS Co. (TU) Position Held by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth about $378,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) traded up 0.06% on Friday, reaching $34.14. 162,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

