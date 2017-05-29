Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.80.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, VP John Deren sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $435,881.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,145.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total value of $1,006,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) opened at 201.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.93. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $136.53 and a 12 month high of $211.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.86.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.81 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

