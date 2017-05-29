Elkfork Partners LLC Has $938,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Elkfork Partners LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 71.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.81 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $205.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total value of $1,006,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Deren sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $435,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,145.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

