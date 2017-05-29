Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 69.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.28)-($0.26) EPS and its FY17 guidance to ($0.91)-($0.85) EPS.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) opened at 30.30 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $1.65 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Teladoc has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Get Teladoc Inc alerts:

In other Teladoc news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,661.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $425,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,334,956.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,894 over the last 90 days. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Teladoc during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Teladoc by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Teladoc by 66.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teladoc during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Teladoc during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/teladoc-inc-tdoc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Teladoc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.