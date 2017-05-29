Tegna Inc (TGNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,329,485 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 4,146,812 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,605,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Tegna had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $778.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP William A. Behan sold 24,644 shares of Tegna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $637,540.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard D. Elias sold 4,883 shares of Tegna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $127,836.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $1,148,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tegna during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tegna by 44.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tegna during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tegna by 221.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tegna during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tegna in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on Tegna from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tegna from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Tegna Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

