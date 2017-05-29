Tegna Inc (TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $778.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.54 million. Tegna had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) traded up 1.52% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. 4,164,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Tegna has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $26.65.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on Tegna from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tegna from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tegna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Howard D. Elias sold 4,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $127,836.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Behan sold 24,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $637,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,005 shares in the company, valued at $207,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,472. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tegna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tegna during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Tegna during the first quarter valued at $2,004,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tegna during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tegna during the first quarter valued at about $1,384,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

