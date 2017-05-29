TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTI. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price target on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC set a $33.00 target price on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.41.

Get TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share alerts:

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 5,737,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/technipfmc-plc-ordinary-share-fti-raised-to-market-perform-at-sanford-c-bernstein-updated.html.

In other news, Director Peter Mellbye sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $334,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scott sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,019,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,597.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,140 shares of company stock worth $1,988,983 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.