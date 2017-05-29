TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTI. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price target on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC set a $33.00 target price on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.41.
TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 5,737,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, Director Peter Mellbye sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $334,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scott sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,019,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,597.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,140 shares of company stock worth $1,988,983 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Company Profile
FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.