News headlines about Team (NYSE:TISI) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Team earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 13 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Get Team Inc. alerts:

Shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,096 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. Team has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm’s market cap is $767.71 million.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. Team had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts predict that Team will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Team (TISI) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/team-tisi-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-28-updated-updated.html.

About Team

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Team Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.