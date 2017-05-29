TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC Corp were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,302,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in FMC Corp during the first quarter valued at about $57,433,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in FMC Corp by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,265,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after buying an additional 548,629 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in FMC Corp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,549,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,234,000 after buying an additional 389,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in FMC Corp during the first quarter valued at about $22,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $596 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.50 million. FMC Corp had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FMC Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on FMC Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $77.00 target price on FMC Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on FMC Corp from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FMC Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 11,358 shares of FMC Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $860,368.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Howard Powell sold 3,000 shares of FMC Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $218,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,702.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,792 shares of company stock worth $2,155,624 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

