TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 11.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 329.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $904 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.25 million. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMTD. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $783,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

