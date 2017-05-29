SYSCO Co. (SYY) Insider Wayne Shurts Sells 15,600 Shares of Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayne Shurts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of SYSCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $805,896.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. SYSCO had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SYSCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

