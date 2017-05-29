Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Position Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.35% of Synopsys worth $38,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $678,107,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $136,109,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $86,573,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $54,903,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $47,479,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up 1.14% during trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. 1,368,999 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $680.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $266,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 264,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $18,746,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,644.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,246 shares of company stock worth $21,608,505. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

