Synacor Inc (SYNC) Position Maintained by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC held its stake in Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Synacor worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Synacor by 52.7% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synacor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synacor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,492 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company’s market cap is $129.26 million. Synacor Inc has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. Synacor’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synacor Inc will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Synacor in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Synacor in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Synacor in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation.

