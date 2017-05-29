Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,952,521 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,952,521 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Symantec worth $32,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth $709,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Symantec by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,258,973 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Symantec by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 710,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 65,912 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Symantec by 24.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,308,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after buying an additional 1,038,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symantec by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec Co. alerts:

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Symantec’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,952,521 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/symantec-co-symc-shares-sold-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Symantec from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,120.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Fey sold 13,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $378,213.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,448.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,229 shares of company stock worth $3,889,491. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.