Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of American Electric Power Company worth $116,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company during the third quarter worth $110,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power Company Inc alerts:

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) opened at 70.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $71.32.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Electric Power Company’s payout ratio is currently 190.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/swiss-national-bank-raises-stake-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power Company from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power Company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of American Electric Power Company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power Company from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In related news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.