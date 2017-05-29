Swiss National Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $24,845,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 246,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,130 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $99,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,877.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,540 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

