Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) Receives “Hold” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) in a research report report published on Monday, May 15th.

“We reiterate our Market Perform rating and $14.00 price target on shares of SLD following 1Q17 earnings that came up a bit short of our expectations. SLD reported core EPS of $0.33, missing our $0.35 estimate and coming in below the quarterly dividend of $0.37. Core ROE dropped 50 bps QOQ to 7.9% as levered yields across the portfolio declined. With that said, the company has been running cash- heavy but expects to deploy more capital over the coming quarters given a robust loan origination/acquisition pipeline, which should benefit ROEs. Reflecting the $75M secured note offering completed in the quarter and the three securitizations that the company intends to execute on in 2017, we believe Sutherland should have plenty of dry powder to ramp investment. We would look to become more constructive on the shares upon further progress on capital deployment and EPS growth but maintain a more neutral view until the company demonstrates its ability to execute on these initiatives.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) traded up 0.34% on Monday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,043 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $459.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. Sutherland Asset Management Corp has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Sutherland Asset Management Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutherland Asset Management Corp will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sutherland Asset Management Corp by 1,538.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sutherland Asset Management Corp by 46.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 169,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Sutherland Asset Management Corp by 78.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 364,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

