QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.52 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 57.52 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $588,769.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $325,636.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

